Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Nationals On April 5
Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Muncy has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Muncy is hitting for a .250 BA, .357 OBP and .375 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Foster Griffin (1-0) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.