Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Nationals On April 5

Muncy is hitting for a .250 BA, .357 OBP and .375 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (1-0) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.