Max Muncy And Dodgers Face Nationals On April 4

Muncy is hitting for a .263 BA, .391 OBP and .421 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored four runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Jake Irvin (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.