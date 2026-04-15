Max Muncy And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On April 15
Max Muncy and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Muncy has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Muncy is hitting for a .232 BA, .317 OBP and .446 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 11 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Clay Holmes makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.