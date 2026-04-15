Max Muncy And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On April 15

Muncy is hitting for a .232 BA, .317 OBP and .446 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 11 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Clay Holmes makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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