Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Mets On April 14

Muncy is hitting for a .226 BA, .317 OBP and .453 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 11 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in four runs. He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Mets.

The Mets will send Nolan McLean (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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