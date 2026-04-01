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Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers • #13 3B

Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Guardians On April 1

Max Muncy and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Muncy has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Muncy had a .243 BA, .376 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .846 and he scored 48 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 67 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (0-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Muncy

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