Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Guardians On April 1

Muncy had a .243 BA, .376 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .846 and he scored 48 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 67 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (0-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.

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