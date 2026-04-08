Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 8

Muncy is hitting for a .235 BA, .316 OBP and .324 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.

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