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Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers • #13 3B

Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 8

Max Muncy and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Muncy has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Muncy is hitting for a .235 BA, .316 OBP and .324 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Muncy

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