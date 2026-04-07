Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Blue Jays On April 7

Muncy is hitting for a .267 BA, .353 OBP and .367 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (0-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.

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