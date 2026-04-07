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Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers • #13 3B

Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Blue Jays On April 7

Max Muncy and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Muncy has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Muncy is hitting for a .267 BA, .353 OBP and .367 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (0-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Muncy

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