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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Play Yankees On April 4

Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Meyer has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Meyer is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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