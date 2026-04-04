Max Meyer And Marlins Play Yankees On April 4
Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Meyer has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Meyer is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.