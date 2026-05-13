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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Twins On May 13

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Meyer has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Meyer is 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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