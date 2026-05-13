Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Twins On May 13

Meyer is 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.