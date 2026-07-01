Max Meyer And Marlins Play Rockies On July 1

Meyer is 9-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.