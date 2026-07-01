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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Play Rockies On July 1

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Meyer has -158 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Meyer is 9-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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