Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Reds On April 9

Meyer is 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.