Max Meyer And Marlins Play Phillies On May 2
Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Meyer has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Meyer is 1-0 with a 3.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.