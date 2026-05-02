Max Meyer And Marlins Play Phillies On May 2

Meyer is 1-0 with a 3.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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