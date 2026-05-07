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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Orioles On May 7

Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Baltimore Orioles at loanDepot park, on Thursday, May 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Meyer has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Meyer is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing just one hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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