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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On June 3

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Meyer has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Meyer is 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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