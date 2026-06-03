Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On June 3

Meyer is 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.