Max Meyer And Marlins Play Mariners On July 7

Meyer is 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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