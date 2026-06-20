Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On June 20
Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Meyer has -118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Meyer is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.