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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On June 20

Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Meyer has -118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Meyer is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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