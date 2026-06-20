Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On June 20

Meyer is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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