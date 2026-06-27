Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Cardinals On June 27

Meyer is 9-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up two hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.