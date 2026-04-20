Max Meyer And Marlins Play Cardinals On April 20

Meyer is 1-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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