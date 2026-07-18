Max Meyer And Marlins Play Brewers On July 18

Meyer is 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday, July 7 when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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