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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Play Brewers On July 18

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Meyer has -120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Meyer is 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday, July 7 when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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