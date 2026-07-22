FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Face Pirates On July 22

Max Fried will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Fried has -162 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Fried is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 13 when he tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Fried

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News