Max Fried And Yankees Face Pirates On July 22

Fried is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 13 when he tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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