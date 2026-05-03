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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Face Orioles On May 3

Max Fried will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Fried has -144 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Fried is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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