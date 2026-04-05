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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Play Marlins On April 5

Max Fried will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Fried has -154 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Fried is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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