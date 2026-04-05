Max Fried And Yankees Play Marlins On April 5

Fried is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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