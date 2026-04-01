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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Face Mariners On April 1

Max Fried will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Fried is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Fried

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