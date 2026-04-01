Max Fried And Yankees Face Mariners On April 1

Fried is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.