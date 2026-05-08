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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 8

Max Fried will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Fried has -120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Fried is 4-1 with a 2.39 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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