Max Fried And Yankees Play Braves On Aug. 7

Fried is 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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