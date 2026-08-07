Max Fried And Yankees Play Braves On Aug. 7
Max Fried will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Fried has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Fried is 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.