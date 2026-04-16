Max Fried And Yankees Play Angels On April 16

Fried is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw eight innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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