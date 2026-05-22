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Mauricio Dubon
Atlanta Braves

Mauricio Dubon

Atlanta Braves • #14 2B

Mauricio Dubon And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On May 22

Mauricio Dubon and his Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Dubon has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Dubon is hitting for a .260 BA, .314 OBP and .395 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 21 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 28 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Richard Lovelady (2-2) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mauricio Dubon

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