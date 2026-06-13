Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Twins On June 13

Liberatore is 3-3 with a 4.48 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.