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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Twins On June 13

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Liberatore is 3-3 with a 4.48 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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