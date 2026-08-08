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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 8

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 5-8 with a 4.97 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up just one hit.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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