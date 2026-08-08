Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 8

Liberatore is 5-8 with a 4.97 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up just one hit.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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