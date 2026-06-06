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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Reds On June 6

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -134 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Liberatore is 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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