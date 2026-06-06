Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Reds On June 6

Liberatore is 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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