Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Reds On Aug. 19
Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Liberatore is 5-10 with a 5.07 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.