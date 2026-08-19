Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Reds On Aug. 19

Liberatore is 5-10 with a 5.07 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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