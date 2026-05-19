FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Pirates On May 19

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News