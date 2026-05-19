Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Pirates On May 19

Liberatore is 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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