Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Pirates On May 19
Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Liberatore is 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.