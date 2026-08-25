Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Orioles On Aug. 25

Liberatore is 5-11 with a 5.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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