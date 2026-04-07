FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Nationals On April 7

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA and four strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News