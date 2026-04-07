Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Nationals On April 7

Liberatore is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA and four strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.