Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Mets On April 1
Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Liberatore is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Mets are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.