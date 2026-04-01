Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Mets On April 1

Liberatore is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mets are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.