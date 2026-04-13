Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Guardians On April 13

Liberatore is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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