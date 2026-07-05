Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Cubs On July 5

Liberatore is 4-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.