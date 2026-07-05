FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Cubs On July 5

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Liberatore is 4-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News