Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 14
Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Liberatore is 5-9 with a 5.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.