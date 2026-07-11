Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 11

Liberatore is 4-6 with a 5.34 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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