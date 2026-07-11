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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 11

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -111 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 4-6 with a 5.34 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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