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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Athletics On May 14

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Liberatore is 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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