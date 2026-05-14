Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Athletics On May 14

Liberatore is 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.