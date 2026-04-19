Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Astros On April 19
Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -160 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Liberatore is 0-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.