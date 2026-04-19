Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Astros On April 19

Liberatore is 0-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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