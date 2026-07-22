Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Angels On July 22

Liberatore is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.