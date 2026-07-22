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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Angels On July 22

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Liberatore is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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