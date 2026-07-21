Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Angels On July 21

Liberatore is 5-6 with a 5.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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