Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 9
Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Boyd has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Boyd is 7-1 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.