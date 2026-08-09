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Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd

Chicago Cubs • #16 SP

Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 9

Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Boyd has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Boyd is 7-1 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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