Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 9

Boyd is 7-1 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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