Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On May 3
Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Boyd has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Boyd is 1-1 with a 7.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.