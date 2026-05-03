Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On May 3

Boyd is 1-1 with a 7.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.