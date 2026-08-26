Matthew Boyd And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 26

Boyd is 8-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.