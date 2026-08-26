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Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd

Chicago Cubs • #16 SP

Matthew Boyd And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 26

Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Boyd has -120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Boyd is 8-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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