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Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd

Chicago Cubs • #16 SP

Matthew Boyd And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 25

Matthew Boyd will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Boyd is 8-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Boyd

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