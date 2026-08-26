Matthew Boyd And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 25

Boyd is 8-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.