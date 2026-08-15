Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Cardinals On Aug. 15

Boyd is 8-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.