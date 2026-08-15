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Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd

Chicago Cubs • #16 SP

Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Cardinals On Aug. 15

Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Boyd has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Boyd is 8-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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