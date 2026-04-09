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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Tigers On April 9

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will face the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Thursday, April 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .224 BA, .269 OBP and .449 SLG with a 48.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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