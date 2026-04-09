Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Tigers On April 9

Wallner is hitting for a .224 BA, .269 OBP and .449 SLG with a 48.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

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