Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Tigers On April 7

Wallner is hitting for a .220 BA, .273 OBP and .463 SLG with a 47.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.